Vehicle catches fire inside Mayport auto repair shop

MAYPORT, Fla. - Firefighters were called to a Mayport area auto shop Tuesday morning after a vehicle caught fire inside the business.

The fire, which appears to have started about 10:30 a.m. in a bay at ABC Transmission & Auto Care off Old Mayport Road, was quickly contained.

A photo taken by a passerby shows plumes of dark smoke towering above the business while fire crews contend with flames inside.

In a tweet posted shortly after 11 a.m., the Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department said crews had gotten the fire under control.

No injuries were reported.

