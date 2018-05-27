Memorial Day beach crowds down as Alberto's rain drenches the area

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Not the best beach weather this Memorial Day weekend. Rain, wind and strong waves kept crowds on the beaches sparse Sunday. Marine rescue in St Johns County shut down their lifeguard towers around 2:45 this afternoon because of the persistent rain. In Jacksonville Beach, lifeguard spent much of the day doing truck patrols because of the weather.

Jax Beach Ocean Rescue started the day with 44 lifeguards on duty. Because of the weather, the staff was reduced to 12 lifeguards and four officers this afternoon.

Beachgoers are dealing with extremely dangerous ocean conditions this weekend. There are strong longshore currents, strong waves as well as rip currents. Lifeguards are advising people to stay out of the water. They say you should expect to see the red flag up for at least the next two days. If you do decide to go swimming they want you to do so in front of a lifeguard or buddy.

Jax Beach Ocean Rescue says it didn't perform any rescues this weekend but have responded to 14 calls for service. Many of them were for children missing from their parents.

"It's extremely important to always keep an eye on your child and to also introduce your child to a lifeguard. Whenever a child goes missing, it is really a frantic episode for not just the child and the parent, but also for the people around who are looking for the child," said Lt. Max Ervanian with Jax Beach Ocean Rescue.

Lifeguards say if you get separated from your child remain calm, go to a lifeguard immediately. If there’s not one on duty call 911.

