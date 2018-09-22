Motorcycle passenger injured in hit-and-run

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - The Florida Highway Patrol says two people on a motorcycle were injured in a hit-and-run crash on I-10 eastbound near Baldwin.

FHP says the crash happened around 2 p.m. Saturday. The agency says a U-Haul truck towing a trailer with a shed on it collided with a motorcycle near U.S. 301.

Both the motorcycle driver and passenger were transported to UF Health with injuries. FHP identified the passenger on the motorcycle as Jennifer Victoria, 30, of Macclenny. She was listed in serious condition. The motorcycle driver, Carlos Victoria, 40, is listed with minor injuries.

FHP is urging anyone with information to contact them.