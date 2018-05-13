Motorcyclist transported with serious injuries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Fire Rescue says a motorcyclist was transported to a hospital in serious condition after hitting a tree.

The crash happened Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Lake Mandarin Circle and Ricky Court. Officials have not released the person's name or details about how the crash occurred.

This is not the first crash involving a motorcycle in the Jacksonville area this weekend.

Saturday night, two people were injured when their motorcycle hit a van that had run a stop sign at the intersection of Ortega Boulevard and Yacht Club Road.

Officials have not released the names of those involved in that crash.

