Neptune Beach police find parents of wandering 3-year-old girl

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. - The Neptune Beach Police Department reunited a 3-year-old girl and her parents Monday morning after the child was found wandering around Kings Road near Florida Boulevard by herself.

A passing driver noticed her under a street light and called police.

Investigators launched a neighborhood canvass, going door-to-door to find her parents or guardian.

A neighbor who recognized the little girl was able to direct investigators to her parents, who lived three to four blocks away from where she was found, NBPD Cmdr. Mike Key said.

Police thanked the public's quick response and said investigators are now working to determine how the girl wandered off.

The Department of Children and Families was also called to the home.

