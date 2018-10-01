Driver sought after car slams into boardwalk near Lemon Bar

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. - Neptune Beach police are looking for a driver who crashed into a beach walkway after leading officers on a brief chase over the weekend.

The Ford Taurus barreled into the boardwalk on Lemon Street about 8 p.m. Sunday, just feet away from the entrance to Lemon Bar.

Video provided by viewer Kasey Kicklighter shows the crash happened while the popular watering hole was still brimming with patrons and staff.

The driver bailed out of the vehicle and fled the scene. But police have identified the man and plan to issue a warrant for his arrest, said Neptune Beach Police Cmdr. Mike Key.

Key said he could not release additional details because the case is ongoing. Police did not say if the suspect was armed or what led to the traffic stop.

