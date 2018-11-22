A local tradition: Pete's Bar Thanksgiving party

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. - Thanksgiving Eve, for many around the River City, is a day to get together with close friends and their favorite spot.

Many head to Jacksonville Beach, while some head over to Neptune Beach, which will be full of people on Thanksgiving who will be partying in the streets outside Pete's Bar.

By midnight Thursday, no parking will be allowed on 1st Street between Atlantic Boulevard and Orange Street. Road closures include:

1st Street at Atlantic Boulevard

Lemon Street at First Street

Lemon Street at Midway

1st Street at Orange Street

Hall Place at 1st Street

Pete's annual bash runs from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Neptune Beach police recommend you ride a bike or car pool as there will be a premium on parking.

