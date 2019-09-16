Juvenile shot on Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A juvenile was shot in the block of 600 Chestnut Drive around 6:15 p.m. Sunday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers first heard gunshots on the block, and then, two to three minutes later, the victim arrived at an area hospital. His injuries are non-life-threatening at this time.

Detectives with Violent Crimes and CSU are conducting an investigation.

The shooter is at large, and there is no description at this time. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says there is no reason to believe the public is in immediate danger at this time.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you're encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers or JSO's nonemergency number, 904-630-0500.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

