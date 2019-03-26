Property tax increase among possible funding options for $2B schools plan

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Raising property taxes to pay for new schools and renovations to existing schools in Duval County is one of several possible funding options for a nearly $2 billion project that the school district is in the beginning phases of ironing out.

For the first time in two years, there was a joint meeting Tuesday between the Duval County School Board and the City Council. The main topic of discussion was the proposed plan to replace and upgrade the county's schools, which are the oldest in the state on average.

The big question was where will the money come from for 30 new school buildings and major renovations and repairs to existing schools?

"We have not had those discussions yet, but you did see a slide earlier today that showed other school districts throughout the state. For example, St. Johns County does have an impact fee and they also recently passed a half-cent sales tax," said School Board Chair Lori Hershey.

She said between those two fees, St. Johns County is able to bring in more than $30 million each year, and that Duval County will likely have to consider similar outside funding.

It appears the most realistic option would be the school district’s millage rate, which is currently at 1.5. Per Florida law, school districts can’t raise the rate above 1.5 without a referendum. The school district could increase a half mil to 2, which would bring in a significant amount of money, but it would have to be approved on the ballot.

In 2008, the rate cap was changed from 2 to 1.5, which resulted in a loss of about $36 million for the district every year since.

RESOURCE: Duval County Public Schools Facilities Master Planning Project website and survey

The district hopes to have a master plan finalized by July. A start date can’t be set until funding is determined and the full plan will take 10 to 15 years.

As News4Jax has reported, community meetings were scheduled in each of the seven school board members' subdistricts to discuss which schools in that specific subdistrict will have renovations proposed, which could be torn down and whether new schools will be built. A meeting was held Tuesday night at Ribault High School for District 4 and the final meeting will be Thursday night at Mandarin High School for District 7.

