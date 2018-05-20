Riverside Avondale Preservation Society hopes to return trees to boulevards

JACKSONVILLE, Fla -

The Riverside Avondale Preservation Society is hoping to bring more trees to the neighborhood.

Its goal is to plant 400-plus trees over the next year, beautifying the area by lining the street with them.

You may have noticed the beautiful canopy trees in Riverside Avondale. Many of them have been there since the 1920s. But some of those huge stunning oaks have been removed.

"Through stem damage and just age-related decline that canopy is being lost," said Angela Schifanella, of RAP.

Schifanella says that's why Riverside Avondale Preservation is making a plan to bring more trees back to replace those lost.

It's a new initiative called "RAP reLEAF."

Schifanella said this is something the group is passionate about and it wants to bring Avondale back to what it used to look like.

"A tree does so many great things for the neighborhood and city. It filters the air, controls runoff, it provides shade, which lowers utility bills. It just makes the neighborhood more walkable," Schifanella said.

RAP will work with the city and use funds from the city’s Tree Mitigation Fund, which currently has $20 million to plant 300-400 new live oak trees.

Tree planting won't happen until November but in the meantime, neighbors are identifying where those trees should go.

