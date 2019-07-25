School district warehouse employee accused of pawning items

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Duval County school district warehouse employee is accused pawning items from the warehouse, school officials said Thursday.

Steve Belger, who worked as an assistant warehouse manager and was employed with the district for 24 years, was arrested Thursday morning on multiple charges of dealing in stolen property.

Belger, 47, was booked into the Duval County jail at 11:16 a.m. Thursday, online jail records show.

According to Duval County Public Schools, school police first became aware of the allegations from tips provided by Belger’s co-workers.

“It is because of the vigilance of the warehouse staff that our law enforcement officers were able to take action,” said School Police Director Micheal Edwards. “While this incident is very disappointing, I hope it serves as a message that illegal activity and the misuse of district resources will not be tolerated.”

The district’s human resources department is conducting its own investigation. The districts said it will determine discipline once that investigation is complete.

Belger was both an employee with the school district and the president of the Booster Club at First Coast High School, which has been notified of his arrest.

In October, a Duval County school safety assistant was arrested after authorities said he admitted to pawning his service weapon twice.

