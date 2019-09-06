Schools that served as shelters welcome students back Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's back to school for kids across the First Coast after several schools served as shelters to more than 620 people in Jacksonville during Hurricane Dorian.



Schools in Duval, St. Johns, Clay and a number of other counties are opening their doors Friday.

Twelve schools in Duval County, including Landmark Middle, Oceanway Middle and Atlantic Coast High, had teams of administrators, maintenance workers, custodians, school police and others working in shifts around the clock to provide service before, during and after the storm.

It was all hands on deck on Thursday to pack up countless cots and clean every corner to make sure schools are ready to reopen Friday.

The Duval County School District wants parents to contact their school directly if your child can not return Friday due to the evacuation.

In addition to Duval County, Clay, St. Johns, Nassau, Putnam, Brantley, Camden, Glynn and Ware counties reopened schools on Friday. Visit full list of school closings for area districts and private schools.

