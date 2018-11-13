Embattled Broward elections chief may step down after recount

Dr. Brenda Snipes, Broward County Supervisor of Elections, looks on during a canvassing board meeting in Lauderhill, Florida.

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - At the center of Florida's vote recount storm is an elections supervisor with a checkered past whose Democratic-dominated county has been the target of protests and accusations, including by President Donald Trump, that something fraudulent is afoot.

Lawyers for Republican Gov. Rick Scott, who is in a razor-thin Senate race with incumbent Democrat Bill Nelson, claim Broward Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes committed fraud without presenting any evidence. Trump has echoed those claims on Twitter.

Investigators say there are no indications of fraud in the county's vote. Yet, Snipes, a Democrat, remains a GOP target.

Elections workers in Broward County were still sorting through all the ballots and didn't begin the recount ordered Sunday until late Tuesday morning.

"We will complete the recount. There has never been a deadline that we have missed," Snipes said Tuesday.

But Snipes told reporters Tuesday that she's considering stepping aside as supervisor of elections after the recount amid a firestorm of criticism over how her office has handled recent elections.

“It is time to move on," Snipes said. “I haven’t finalized that. I’ll just check with my family. They’ll tell me what I’m doing.”

Many Republicans, including former Gov. Jeb Bush who appointed Snipes in 2002, have called for Snipes to be fired in recent days.

"There is no question that Broward County Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes failed to comply with Florida law on multiple counts, undermining Floridians’ confidence in our electoral process. Supervisor Snipes should be removed from her office following the recounts," Bush wrote on Twitter.

Broward County, a Democratic stronghold, has struggled to carry out the recount. Nearby Miami-Dade County is halfway through its recount while Broward has yet to start counting ballots. Workers in Lauderhill are still sorting and separating ballots before they actually begin the tabulation.

Snipes critics have pointed to an incident in 2016, where her office destroyed ballots in a congressional race against a judge's order. Gov. Rick Scott has filed multiple lawsuits against Snipes' office, saying Broward officials have not been transparent enough during the recount process.

