Evers honored in road-designation bill

Sen. Greg Evers, R-Baker, speaks on Thursday April 3, 2014 on the floor of the Senate in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A bill signed Friday by Gov. Rick Scott will honor former state Sen. Greg Evers, a Baker Republican who died Aug. 22 when his truck ran off a road near his home in Northwest Florida.

The bill (SB 382), which passed the House and Senate on March 9, designates a portion of State Road 4 in Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties as “Senator Greg Evers Memorial Highway.”

Evers served in the Florida House before his election to the Senate in 2010.

Evers left his Senate seat in 2016 to make a bid for the U.S. House but lost the Republican primary to U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz.

The Evers honor was included in a bill with about three-dozen other road designations across the state.

Among the others designations was naming a portion of U.S. 90 in Walton County as “Lieutenant Ewart T. Sconiers Highway.”

Sconiers of DeFuniak Springs was an airman who was shot down by German troops in World War II. He was a prisoner of war who died in 1944, and his remains were identified in Poland last year.

News Service of Florida