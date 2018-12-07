Ex-Uber driver takes plea in kidnapping case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A former Uber driver accused of false imprisonment after police said she refused to stop and let a passenger out of her car has entered a plea.

Destiny Green, 31, will spend four years on mental health probation and pay the costs of her prosecution.

Judge James Hankinson ordered Green to stay away from the victim and to not drive for a ride-sharing company.

Green spent 77 days in jail without bond.

A mental evaluation found she was fit to enter her plea of no contest.

