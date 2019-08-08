2 injured in explosion at stadium where Tampa Bay Bucs play

WFTS-TV image

TAMPA - Tampa Fire Rescue reports at least two people were injured Thursday at Raymond James Stadium, according to WFTS-TV.

Just after 2 p.m. Thursday, there were reports of an explosion at the stadium where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play.

Reporters witnessed ambulances leaving the scene with lights and sirens on. They were told two people working on a gas line to a concession area on the 300 level of the stadium were severely injured when something sparked a small explosion.

The two injured were taken to Tampa General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There was no active fire at the scene.

The Bucs play Friday night in Pittsburg.

