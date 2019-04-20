Fake officer pulls over real undercover officer in Florida

PLANT CITY, Fla. - Authorities say a Florida man impersonating an officer flipped the red and blue lights on his SUV while unknowingly trying to stop a car with a real officer.

The Tampa Bay Times reports 26-year-old Matthew Erris was arrested on a charge of impersonating a public officer.

An arrest report says Erris turned on the red and blue lights on his SUV in Plant City, Florida to try to stop the car in front of him.

The driver was an undercover Hillsborough County sheriff's detective in an unmarked car. He didn't pull over. Instead he called dispatchers to alert other deputies, who later stopped Erris.

Erris admitted he installed the lights and used them to get through heavy traffic.

