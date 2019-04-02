Fallen firefighters honored at state Capitol

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - One hundred ninety-seven Florida firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice were honored Tuesday morning at the state Capitol.

The annual ceremony was held in front of the newly completed firefighters memorial on the Capitol grounds.

Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis led the ceremony, during which a bell is rung nine times.

"With each ring, we mark the ending of a final call for a brave soul on these walls. The ones who lost their lives courageously and with honor," Patronis said. "Today marks their last call, the one that brought them home."

Patronis is supporting a legislative push this year to expand workers comp for firefighters to include cancer treatment benefits.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.