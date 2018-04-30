Fallen Florida law officers honored at Capitol

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Hundreds of law enforcement officers from across Florida gathered Monday at the state Capitol to remember 10 of their colleagues who died in the line of duty in 2017, along with four who died in the past.

During an hour-long ceremony held by the Fraternal Order of Police, bagpipes played “Amazing Grace” while family members placed roses on a flower-covered memorial honoring fallen officers.

The 10 officers who died last year were Debra Clayton of the Orlando Police Department; Norman Cecil Lewis of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office; Rickey O’Donald of the Federal Bureau of Investigation; Joshua Montaad of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement; Joe William Heddy Jr. of Escambia County Corrections; William Trampus Bishop of the Florida Highway Patrol; Matthew Scott Baxter of the Kissimmee Police Department; Richard “Sam” Howard of the Kissimmee Police Department; Julie Ann England Bridges of the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office; and Charles Scavuzzo of the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office.

Monday’s ceremony was the 36th annual event honoring fallen officers.

Three members of law enforcement have already died in Florida this year, including two members of the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office who were shot and killed this month while eating in a restaurant.

“There’s no way to describe what’s going on,” said Bobby Jenkins, president of the Florida State Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police. “It seems like every day there is an attack on law enforcement, with ambushes or whatever. You just can’t describe it.”

News Service of Florida