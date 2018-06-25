Fast-moving wildfire damages homes in North Florida

Gov. Rick Scott on Monday morning met with officials in Franklin County and toured the damage from the wildfire. (Photo: Rick Scott via Twitter)

EASTPOINT, Fla. - A fast-moving wildfire damaged or destroyed dozens of homes in a Florida county.

Gov. Rick Scott visited the small coastal community of Eastpoint on Monday to get an update on the damage. Eastpoint is in Franklin County and is near the historic town of Apalachicola and the beach area at St. George Island.

The fire broke around late Sunday afternoon and moved quickly. As many as 20 to 30 homes may be complete losses, a volunteer firefighter told The Tallahassee Democrat.

Franklin County Sheriff A. J. Smith said that as many as 700 acres were burned, but no deaths have been reported.

The fire prompted authorities to order evacuations on Sunday. Smith said people should be able to return to their homes sometime Monday.

This morning, I met with local officials in Franklin County and toured the damage from the wildfire. We remain in constant communication with them to help any way we can. pic.twitter.com/kvZcRjJrBx — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) June 25, 2018

