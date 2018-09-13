Fatal FSU shooting case goes to Supreme Court

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A former Florida State University student convicted of fatally shooting another student in 2011 during a fraternity party is taking an appeal to the state Supreme Court.

Attorneys for Evan Wilhelm last week filed a notice that they were appealing a ruling this summer by the 1st District Court of Appeal.

The appeals court rejected arguments raised by Wilhelm, including that he had received “ineffective assistance of counsel” in entering a no-contest plea and in sentencing.

The notice, as is customary, does not provide detailed arguments that Wilhelm’s attorneys will make to the Supreme Court.

Wilhelm, now 28, is serving a 20-year sentence at Wakulla Correctional Institution in the death of Ashley Cowie, 20, of Orange Park, who was shot in the chest as Wilhelm played with a gun, according to the appeals-court ruling.

Wilhelm pleaded no contest to manslaughter, possession of a firearm on school property and culpable negligence with injury.

News Service of Florida