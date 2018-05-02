FDLE agent named to oversee school safety

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A longtime agent with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will direct the state’s Office of Safe Schools, which was created after a mass shooting in February that left 17 people dead at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Broward County.

The state Department of Education on Tuesday announced that Special Agent Damien Kelly will be director of the office.

Kelly has worked for the FDLE since 2005, most recently as a public corruption inspector, according to the announcement.

The creation of the office within the Department of Education was part of a wide-ranging law passed by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Rick Scott after the Feb. 14 school shooting.

News Service of Florida