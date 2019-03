JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for 4-month-old Skylah Singleton.

Authorities say she may be in the company of Elliot Singleton, 26, who may have his hair in dreadlocks and Chloe Wall, 18, who has a birthmark who has a birthmark on the right side of her neck.

They could be traveling in a 2007 white Cadillac with New York tag FBW-1838.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.