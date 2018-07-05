FDLE accuses caretaker of defrauding patient of $61,000

LIVE OAK, Fla. - An investigation in a number of bank accounts being added to a lawn in the name of Mayo, Florida, family led to the arrest of a 30-year-old man on a charge of scheme to defraud over $50,000.

In March, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to investigate Tavaress Montriel Thomas, who was employed as a caretaker and who had gained access to the family's account. The FDLE said Thomas had used that information to take out loans.

Investigators believe that Thomas obtained over $61,000 through fraudulent loans. Agents said Thomas was also accused of defrauding several business owners in Tallahassee of over $186,500.

Agents believe there could be additional victims. If you have any information regarding suspicious or fraudulent activity involving Thomas, please contact the FDLE Live Oak Field Office at 386-330-2840.







Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.