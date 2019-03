The contractor will pay for the repairs, according to the DOT.

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - You had one job...

A section of Interstate 4 will close for seven hours to fix a misspelled sign, the Florida Department of Transportation said.

The sign reads "Alamonte Springs" instead of Altamonte Springs.

The contractor will pay for the repairs, according to the FDOT.

