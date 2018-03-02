Feb. 14 declared Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Remembrance Day

Tyra Heman (R) is consoled by Rachel Buto outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

PARKLAND, Fla. - Florida's governor has proclaimed Feb. 14 as Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Remembrance Day in Florida.

Gov. Rick Scott issued the proclamation Friday afternoon. Scott invited all Floridians to join him for a moment of silence at 3 p.m. Saturday, which is 17 days after 17 people died during the shooting in Parkland.

The Florida Senate is scheduled to hold a rare Saturday session to consider a bill addressing school safety and gun sales.

The bill was scheduled to be heard Friday, but it was postponed so the Senate could keep working behind the scenes to reach an agreement with the House on bill language.

Saturday's session will allow questions on the bill, but a final Senate vote wouldn't be held until Monday.

