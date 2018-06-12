Felons' rights backers top $400K in May

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A political committee backing a proposed constitutional amendment that would restore felons’ voting rights raised more than $400,000 in May, according to a newly filed finance report.

The committee Floridians for a Fair Democracy, which helped lead efforts to get the initiative on the November ballot, raised $409,220 in cash last month and had nearly $453,000 in cash on hand as of May 31.

Nearly half of the money in May came in a $200,000 contribution from the Washington, D.C-based Sixteen Thirty Fund, which backs social and environmental issues.

The proposed constitutional amendment, if approved by 60 percent of voters in November, would automatically restore voting rights for all nonviolent felons who have served their sentences, completed parole or probation and paid restitution.

Felons convicted of murder and sexual offenses would not be eligible.

News Service of Florida