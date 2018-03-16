FHP: Firefighter, driver fall from bridge pulling woman from burning car

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - An off-duty Orange County firefighter and a 30-year-old driver tumbled off a bridge into the St. Johns River early Friday as they pulled a woman from a burning car, troopers said.

Everyone involved walked away with minor injuries, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

Troopers said Zachary Daniels rear-ended a Volvo on the St. Johns River Bridge on State Road 528 in Brevard County about 6:40 a.m.

The Volvo immediately caught fire, and Daniels and Lt. Jason McNally who wasn't involved in the crash, ran to pull 54-year-old Rhonda Nagy from the burning sedan, the report said.

As the men pulled her free, they fell from the bridge into the river, troopers said.

The FHP is still investigating the crash and no charges have been filed yet.

