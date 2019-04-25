FHP offers fast-track hiring for Florida-certified law enforcement officers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Looking for a job in law enforcement? It just might be the right time if you’re looking for a position with the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP will host an open house and career fair May 17-19, when Florida-certified law enforcement officers will be given the opportunity to streamline their hiring process by participating in the majority of the required pre-employment testing, which includes the physical abilities test, polygraph examination and psychological examination.

The FHP said it’s actively seeking Florida-certified law enforcement officers to fill the upcoming transitional and lateral recruit classes.

Anyone interested in attending must RSVP by contacting Sgt. James Swearingin at 850-274-3733 or JamesSwearingin@flhsmv.gov.

Florida-certified law enforcement officers with less than two years of active law enforcement experience or those with active Florida law enforcement certification are eligible to attend the Transitional Recruit Class (TRC) for 10 weeks, according to an FHP news release.

Florida-certified law enforcement officers with two or more years of active law enforcement experience are eligible to attend the Lateral Recruit Class (LRC) for four weeks.

The FHP is processing applications for these upcoming Academy dates:

142nd Recruit Class

• TRC: June 24 – Sept. 6

• LRC: Aug. 12 – Sept. 6

143rd Recruit Class

• TRC: Oct. 7 – Dec. 13

• LRC: Nov. 18 – Dec. 13

Positions are available statewide.

To learn more, visit this website or contact FHP’s Recruitment Office at 850-617-2315.

