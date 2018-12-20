Firefighters reward Florida boy with bike for saving mom's life

ORLANDO, Fla. - Firefighters gave a 7-year-old Florida boy a brand new bicycle as a reward for calmly calling 911 when he found his mom "unresponsive" on the floor of their Orlando apartment.

Orlando Fire Department spokeswoman Danette Jameson says Xavier Ellis told dispatchers his address during the Nov. 27, adding that his mother suffers from a medical condition. Jameson says his quick-thinking helped save his mother's life.

Xavier thought he was going to the fire department Tuesday for a tour of the station as part of the annual Wheels for Kids drive. He didn't know one of the new bicycles was for him.

Great-grandfather Paul Meinholz tells the Orlando Sentinel he taught Xavier to call 911 during emergencies.

Xavier is thrilled with his new bike and plans to donate his old one.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.