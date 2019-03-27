18 suspected drug dealers identified in 'Operation Spring Mix'

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies with the Flagler County Sheriff's Office are working to track down 10 suspected drug dealers after charging 18 people following "Operation Spring Mix."

According to a release from the Sheriff's Office, felony arrest warrants were issued for various narcotics-related drug dealing charges. Detectives seized about $15,000 worth of controlled substances, including fentanyl, heroin, oxycodone, cocaine, THC oil, methamphetamine and cannabis.

"Selling drugs in Flagler County is one way to get the attention of law enforcement, and our detectives did a fantastic job on following up on all leads and getting these poison peddlers off the streets," Sheriff Rick Staly said.

Staly thanked the concerned citizens who followed the "see something, say something" initiative, alerting deputies to suspicious activity in the community.

Arrests were made Wednesday on the following charges for:

Reginald Darboux; sale of cocaine

Gina Howard; sale of heroin within 1,000 feet of a public park and unlawful use of a communication device

Tony Lanning; sale of synthetic cathinone within 1,000 feet of a public park

Daniel Leto; sale of cannabis within 1,000 feet of a public park and unlawful use of a communication device

Jaclyne McCort; trafficking oxycodone and unlawful use of a communication device

Anthony Savone; sale of cannabis and unlawful use of a communication device

Bryan Vernon; sale of cocaine and unlawful use of a communication device

Arrest warrants were issued on the following charges for:

Montana Altomare; sale of synthetic cathinone and unlawful use of a communication device (already incarcerated)

Cody Bassett; sale of a substance in lieu of a controlled substance

Jeffrey Blanchard; sale of cocaine and unlawful use of a communication device

Samantha Bovino; introduction of contraband into the inmate facility

De'Vantell Cooper; sale of oxycodone and unlawful use of a communication device

Victor Dove III; sale of oxycodone and unlawful use of a communication device

Lawrence Evans; charged with sale of heroin and unlawful use of a communication device

Rondal Gibson; sale of THC oil and unlawful use of a communication device

Brandon Iasimone; sale of THC oil within 1,000 feet of a church and unlawful use of a communication device

Steven Janvrin; sale of meth and unlawful use of a communication device

Marcus Roller; sale of cannabis and unlawful use of a communication device

Anyone with information on the location of the 10 people still sought by deputies (pictured below) is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS. An email can also be sent to tips@flaglersheriff.com.

