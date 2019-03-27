18 suspected drug dealers identified in 'Operation Spring Mix'

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies with the Flagler County Sheriff's Office are working to track down 10 suspected drug dealers after charging 18 people following "Operation Spring Mix."
According to a release from the Sheriff's Office, felony arrest warrants were issued for various narcotics-related drug dealing charges. Detectives seized about $15,000 worth of controlled substances, including fentanyl, heroin, oxycodone, cocaine, THC oil, methamphetamine and cannabis.
"Selling drugs in Flagler County is one way to get the attention of law enforcement, and our detectives did a fantastic job on following up on all leads and getting these poison peddlers off the streets," Sheriff Rick Staly said.
Staly thanked the concerned citizens who followed the "see something, say something" initiative, alerting deputies to suspicious activity in the community.
Arrests were made Wednesday on the following charges for:
- Reginald Darboux; sale of cocaine
- Gina Howard; sale of heroin within 1,000 feet of a public park and unlawful use of a communication device
- Tony Lanning; sale of synthetic cathinone within 1,000 feet of a public park
- Daniel Leto; sale of cannabis within 1,000 feet of a public park and unlawful use of a communication device
- Jaclyne McCort; trafficking oxycodone and unlawful use of a communication device
- Anthony Savone; sale of cannabis and unlawful use of a communication device
- Bryan Vernon; sale of cocaine and unlawful use of a communication device
Arrest warrants were issued on the following charges for:
- Montana Altomare; sale of synthetic cathinone and unlawful use of a communication device (already incarcerated)
- Cody Bassett; sale of a substance in lieu of a controlled substance
- Jeffrey Blanchard; sale of cocaine and unlawful use of a communication device
- Samantha Bovino; introduction of contraband into the inmate facility
- De'Vantell Cooper; sale of oxycodone and unlawful use of a communication device
- Victor Dove III; sale of oxycodone and unlawful use of a communication device
- Lawrence Evans; charged with sale of heroin and unlawful use of a communication device
- Rondal Gibson; sale of THC oil and unlawful use of a communication device
- Brandon Iasimone; sale of THC oil within 1,000 feet of a church and unlawful use of a communication device
- Steven Janvrin; sale of meth and unlawful use of a communication device
- Marcus Roller; sale of cannabis and unlawful use of a communication device
Anyone with information on the location of the 10 people still sought by deputies (pictured below) is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS. An email can also be sent to tips@flaglersheriff.com.
