FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Two motorcyclists died Monday night in a head-on crash in Flagler County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened near the intersection of Oceanshore Boulevard and Driftway Terrace. The roadway was blocked during the investigation and drivers were urged to seek an alternate route.

The names of the motorcyclists were not immediately released.

