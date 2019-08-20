Deputies: 40 warrants issued in undercover drug operation

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that it obtained felony arrest warrants for 40 people for various drug-related charges -- the largest drug sweep in the history of the agency.

Operation Heat Wave was an eight-month operation, according to deputies.

Among the substances seized were over 28 grams of fentanyl and heroin, over 124 grams cocaine, over 98 grams of synthetic cathinones, over eight grams of methamphetamine, 3.6 pounds of cannabis and THC oil, and over 68 grams of other controlled substances.

Three firearms were also seized during the operation. The total street value for all narcotics seized during this operation amounts to approximately $40,848.

For a complete list of the 40 people issued warrants, view this news release from the Sheriff's Office.

