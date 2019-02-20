47-year-old charged with sex crimes against minors

Photo of Sean Farrelly during his arrest, courtesy of the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A 47-year-old Palm Coast man has been charged with two counts of sex crimes against a minor.

Sean Patrick Farrelly, 47, is also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and possession of marijuana.

Flagler County Sheriff’s Office detectives said they learned of the sexual offenses Monday and arrested Farrelly at his home Tuesday evening without incident.

The Sheriff's Office said detectives were immediately able to corroborate portions of the victim’s story. Deputies did not indicate the age or gender of the victim.

With the assistance of the First Coast Child Protection Team, the Department of Children and Families, the victim, and the victim’s family, detectives were able to establish probable cause through several investigative methods.

“Our detectives worked quickly but carefully to gather the evidence in this case and get this perpetrator in jail where he belongs,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “If you prey and take advantage of our children, we will work swiftly to put you in the Green Roof Inn where you belong.”

The "Green Roof Inn" is Staly's nickname for the Flagler County jail.

While searching Farrelly prior to transporting him to the jail, detectives found marijuana in his pocket, leading to the narcotics charge, deputies said. Farrelly is being held without bond in the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility.

Detectives and deputies are currently in the process of securing and executing several search warrants related to the crimes. The case is still considered ongoing and additional charges are possible.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.