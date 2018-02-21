Accused drug dealer charged with murder in overdose death

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A Bunnell man accused of trafficking drugs is charged with first-degree murder in a woman's overdose death, authorities said.

The indictment of 34-year-old Joseph Colon is the first of its kind in Flagler County, Sheriff Rick Staly and Seventh Judicial Circuit State Attorney R.J. Larizza announced Wednesday.

Investigators learned Colon was captured on surveillance video about 11:30 a.m. Oct. 28 entering 23-year-old Savannah DeAngelis' Palm Coast subdivision. Witnesses also told detectives that they saw DeAngelis run outside of her home on Front Street and take something from a man driving a black Nissan.

About noon that day, deputies responded to a possible overdose at the Front Street home after investigators said DeAngelis' father found her unconscious on the bathroom floor. Detectives said they found a syringe, an empty baggie and another baggie containing a substance.

According to the charging affidavit, the substance inside the second baggie was heroin mixed with fentanyl.

DeAngelis was taken to Florida Hospital Flagler and was placed on life support. Deputies said she died nearly two weeks later.

On Nov. 6, deputies said, Colon was arrested during a traffic stop and charged with trafficking in hydromorphone; possession of heroin, crack cocaine and Alparazolam with intent to distribute; possession of oxycodone; and driving with a suspended license. He was booked into the Flagler County jail, where he has remained.

Several months later, a grand jury on Tuesday indicted Colon on a charge of first-degree murder in DeAngelis' overdose death.

Florida State Statute 782.04 was amended on Oct. 1, allowing drug dealers to be charged with murder if their drug dealing results in a death. This is the first case of its kind in Flagler County

“In 2017, I directed that our agency investigate all overdoses in the hopes of identifying the poison

peddlers,” Staly said during a news conference Wednesday. “I also directed that all overdose deaths be investigated as a murder investigation. I hope this arrest helps bring justice to the family."

Colon remains in the Flagler County jail, where he's being held without bond.

There is a similar case pending in Clay County. Trumaine Muller is charged with murder in the overdose death of Ariell Brundige. Muller is being held without bond, and his next pretrial hearing will be Feb 26.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.