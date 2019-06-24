Bear sighting prompts warning in Flagler County

PALM COAST, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff's Office issued a warning to residents on Monday after a bear was spotted roaming around.

The department posted about a bear sighting in the residential areas of the C and F sections of Palm Coast and asked the public to avoid the area.

"We are asking all residents to STAY AWAY from the bear and avoid taking photos, videos, or approaching the bear," the post said.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has been notified.

