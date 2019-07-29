Bodycam video shows arrest of suspected burglar in Palm Coast

PALM COAST, Fla. - The Flagler County deputies responding to a burglary Saturday said the suspected burglar led them on a chase and his arrest was captured on a body camera.

Deputies said they were called to a home on Louisiana Drive after neighbors reported hearing glass shattering. When they arrived, they saw a man wearing no shirt and boxing gloves enter a red Dodge SUV. They say the man refused to stop on their orders.

Instead, they said he got into the SUV and fled, eventually leading to a chase and his arrest.

The chase was caught on a deputy's bodycam. Justin Aldridge, 31, was arrested after being treated for injuries suffered allegedly when he broke the glass. Deputies said that the same man was also arrested just days before on charges of burglary and grand theft.

View footage of the pursuit and the arrest.

Aldridge is charged with fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest without violence and burglary of a dwelling. He is being held on a $25,000.00 bond

