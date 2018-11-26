Bunnell man arrested in rape of unconscious woman, police say

BUNNELL, Fla. - Flagler County deputies have arrested Kenneth Eugene Steele, 62, after a woman reported being raped at a home in Bunnell Friday afternoon.

Steele confessed to the crime that deputies said happened while the 31-year-old woman was unconscious, according to deputies.

Several witnesses reported finding the victim in a bedroom at the home with her pants pulled down and the only other person in the house was Steele.

He was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Center on a $7,500 bond.

Steele has prior arrests in Flagler County on suspicion of battery domestic violence, tampering with a witness, and violation of probation.

“This is the second sexual battery arrest in Flagler County in less than one week,” Sheriff Rick Staly

said. “Perpetrators must learn that ‘no’ means ‘no!’ Our victim advocates are available to the victim to

assist her and so is the Family Life Center.”

