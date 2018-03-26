Can you help Flagler County deputies solve placenta mystery?

BUNNELL, Fla. - Flagler County deputies are hoping to identify where a human placenta found at a public park came from, so they can ensure the mother and newborn are safe, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies were called to Hidden Trails Park at 6108 Mahogany Blvd. in Bunnell on Saturday, after a group of kids found a possible placenta wrapped in a medical pad in a dumpster.

No other evidence was found, and the Medical Examiner confirmed Monday that it was human placenta, deputies said.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to determine who might have recently given birth and disposed of the placenta, so that deputies can ensure that the baby and mother are OK.

No criminal charges are pending, deputies said.

“We are asking the public to assist us in solving this mystery and ensuring the mother and infant are OK,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Please call us with any information you may have.”

The primary goal is to find the newborn, believed to have been born sometime between March 19 and March 23, and ensure the child is safe and healthy, deputies said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office at 386-313-4911 and mention Case No. 2018-00028099.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477). You could eligible for a reward up to $5,000.

