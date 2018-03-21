Convicted felon gets 8 years for selling crack, having guns

Ferre' Dollar/CNN

BUNNELL, Fla. - A 38-year-old Bunnell man has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison on drug and gun charges he pleaded guilty to last November.

Travis Demond Johnson will spend eight years and nine months in federal prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and selling cocaine on two occasions.

According to court documents, on June 9, 2017, Johnson sold crack cocaine and a firearm to a confidential informant (CI). A few weeks later, he again sold crack cocaine to the CI.

During a traffic stop on Aug. 2, Johnson was arrested by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office for possessing crack cocaine. The following week, while on bond for his state charges related to the traffic stop, Johnson again sold crack cocaine to the CI.

On Aug. 18, Johnson sold crack cocaine and a second firearm to the CI; he also brandished a third firearm.

On Aug. 24, a search warrant executed at Johnson’s home revealed additional crack cocaine and a fourth firearm.

Johnson was prohibited from possessing firearms -- two of which had been reported stolen -- due to his previous felony convictions for attempted second-degree murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, battery on a law enforcement officer, and possession of cocaine.

