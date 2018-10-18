Daytona man charged with attempted murder in Palm Coast shooting

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office arrested a 21-year-old man from Daytona Beach Wednesday night in connection with a shooting that critically injured a Palm Coast teenager earlier this week.

Carl Saint-Felix, 19, was shot on White Star Drive about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday during what deputies described as a robbery attempt during a planned drug deal. According to the report, Princess Williams had arranged to meet the victim to buy marijuana, but shot Saint-Felix in the back of the neck, then fled.

Flagler County detectives said witnesses said Williams went to meet Saint-Felix without the money needed to buy the marijuana but took a semiautomatic handgun.

The Sheriff's Office said Williams voluntarily agreed to meet deputies at the Daytona Beach Police Department on Wednesday, where he was arrested on charges of attempted first-degree murder, attempted robbery with a firearm and attempted burglary while armed.

Deputies said Williams was booked into the Volusia County Jail pending extradition to Flagler County.

Saint-Felix remains in the hospital in critical condition.

