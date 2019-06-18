Domestic violence suspects: 1 bitten by K-9; 1 caught in act

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Flagler County deputies responded to 10 domestic violence calls over Father's Day weekend, including two incidents Sunday night that ended in arrests, the Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said Joel Jakub, 26, was on a road trip with a woman from Georgia to Florida when she changed her mind about traveling with him, but he refused to let her out of the van. She told authorities Jakub kept forcing her back into the van and it wasn't until the van broke down that she was able to escape and call law enforcement about 6 p.m. Sunday.

Volusia’s AirOne Emergency Helicopter and the Flagler County Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit helped search for Jakub in a wooded area near the van and K-9 Valor and his handler caught Jakub hiding in the bushes and tall grass. The takedown was captured on body camera video.

Jakub was treated at a hospital for a dog bite to the shoulder and was taken to the jail after he was released.

He is charged with domestic battery and false imprisonment and is being held on $22,500 bond.

A few hours later, a call came in to 911 but no one identified themselves and the dispatcher could hear a woman yelling, "Stop!" The call was traced to a street in Palm Coast and when deputies arrived they found a young woman being pulled toward a vehicle in the driveway by 27-year-old Dean Irwin, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the woman broke away and ran toward them for help, later telling them Irwin had attacked her.

She said he grabbed her phone and threw it to the ground, then threw her to the ground, scraping up her arms and legs.

She said she managed to get into a bedroom of the home, but Irwin broke through the door, hit her and bit her multiple times.

She told deputies she got away again and locked herself in the master bedroom, where she called 911, but Irwin broke through that door, too, and threw her to the ground again, possibly breaking her finger.

She said he climbed on top of her and continued to bite and choke her, then grabbed her by her hair and injured finger and demanded that she drive him home before deputies arrived.

When he was dragging her to the car, deputies arrived.

Irwin was charged with domestic battery, aggravated strangulation, kidnapping and criminal mischief. He is being held on $72,500 bond.

“Both of these cases became extremely violent quickly,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “I am thankful that neither of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries and that we were able to intervene before things got any worse. We take domestic violence seriously in Flagler County and have many resources available to help. If you are in an abusive relationship or are the victim of a domestic violence, do not wait. Call us now and let us help you. It could mean the difference between life and death.”

Irwin has a criminal history dating back to 2011 for multiple charges including battery, grand theft, false imprisonment, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Resources for domestic violence victims are available throughout Northeast Florida:

Hubbard House (Baker and Duval counties): hubbardhouse.org or 904-354-3114

Family Life Center (Flagler County): familylifecenterflagler.org or 386-437-3505

Micah's Place (Nassau County): micahsplace.org or 904-225-9979

Betty Griffin Center (St. Johns County): bettygriffincenter.org or 904-824-1555

Quigley House (Clay County): quigleyhouse.org or 904-284-0061

Lee Conlee House (Putnam County): leeconleehouse.org or 386-325-3141

Peaceful Paths (Bradford, Alachua & Union counties): peacefulpaths.org or 352-377-8255

