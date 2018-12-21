Deputies: 18-year-old shot in Palm Coast

PALM COAST, Fla. - Several people were taken into question for questioning after an 18-year-old was shot Friday morning in Palm Coast, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded about 10 a.m. to a shooting on Bressler Lane, just north of Palm Coast Parkway.

Deputies said they found an 18-year-old man who had been shot. He was airlifted to a trauma center to be treated for the gunshot wound, deputies said.

According to the Sheriff's Office, witnesses were able to provide a description of a suspect vehicle, which deputies found after a quick search.

The people inside the vehicle were detained for interviews, deputies said.

"This is an isolated incident and all parties involved were quickly apprehended," Sheriff Rick Staly said in a news release. "There is no immediate threat to the community. Our deputies did a great job in quickly tracking down the suspect vehicle and our detectives are thoroughly investigating all of the evidence, conducting interviews and requesting the necessary search warrants.”

The Sheriff's Office continues to investigate.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.