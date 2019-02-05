Deputies: Death investigation underway in Palm Coast neighborhood

PALM COAST, Fla. - Flagler County deputies were investigating a death Monday night in Palm Coast, according to a release from the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies and rescue personnel were called just before 6:30 p.m. to a residence on Coral Reef Court near the Palm Harbor Golf Club.

An adult was reported deceased at the home, but that's all deputies could release at this time.

“We are in the very early stages of a death investigation,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “We want the community to know that this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community. I know that our team will conduct a thorough investigation and we will release more information as it is appropriate through the investigation.”

Detectives continue to investigate and will provide more information once it's available.

