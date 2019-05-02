Ex-officer takes plea deal, heads back to prison

PALM COAST, Fla. - A former Bunnell police corporal who served time on child porn charges is headed back to prison after accepting a plea deal on new charges Thursday.

Michael Stavris II, 34, was released Feb. 11 and was arrested again 15 days later after violating his probation. He was also charged with felony child abuse, fraud through the use of personal identification and stalking.

Stavris accepted a plea deal on those charges Thursday and will serve five years for violation of probation and 10 more years on the new charges. He will receive credit for time served.

The plea also requires Stavris to complete five years of sex offender probation after his release from prison, which includes no internet, no social media, no volunteer work around children, and no contact with his victims.

He must also undergo polygraph examinations at his expense, mental health treatment, and other standard conditions associated with sexual offender probation.

“We consider this resolution a success and I’m glad to see that Stavris will go back to prison for a long time,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “This defendant has been preying on juveniles and women since 2011 and didn’t learn his lesson even after spending nearly three years in prison the first time, so it’s time to go back where he can’t prey on children. This was a combined effort between the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Department of Probation, the 7th Circuit State Attorney’s Office, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.”

Stavris initially agreed to a plea deal in 2016 on two counts of computer pornography and child exploitation and one count of criminal use of personal identification information and was sentenced to three years in prison followed by five years of probation.

One of the conditions of his probation was that he not maintain any social media accounts, deputies said.

On Feb. 14, the Sheriff's Office got a tip that Stavris might have created a fake Facebook account using a girl's photographs and name, according to a charging affidavit. The caller said the creator of the phony Facebook page also contacted various men, engaging them in inappropriate conversation while posing as the juvenile, according to deputies.

The Sheriff's Office said it was also reported that some of the messages included comments about stickers affixed to the rear of the girl's vehicle, which were recently placed. For this reason, according to deputies, it was believed that the suspect was following the girl, placing her in danger.

Deputies went along on a probation check for Stavris on Feb. 26, the Sheriff's Office said. They found evidence on his cellphone that he'd been using Facebook and had uploaded photos to the account, which violated his probation, deputies said.

Stavris was arrested Feb. 26 on a charge of violation of probation.

According to the charging affidavit, detectives obtained a search warrant for Stavris’ cellphone and confirmed he had been maintaining and uploading photos to the fictitious Facebook account.

