Deputies investigate death in Palm Coast

PALM COAST, Fla. - Deputies are investigating a death in Palm Coast, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

The death was reported on Point Pleasant Drive, and a portion of the road was blocked.

Sheriff Rick Staly said the road is U-shaped and residents can still access their homes if they drive around.

He said the road closer is for the safety of the Sheriff's Office staff investigating at the home.

“If a crime occurred here, we'll be able to prosecute it and bring an offender to justice," Staly said. "If it's not a crime, then it's a training experience, I guess, for our people.”

Deputies have not released any information about the potential victim or how the person died.

