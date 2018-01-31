Deputies looking for Palm Coast man, 27, last seen in December

Photo of Jeremiah Daniel Garza provided by the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

PALM COAST, Fla. - Deputies are asking for the public's help finding a missing Palm Coast man, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Jeremiah Daniel Garza, 27, was last seen Dec. 14 at his Palm Coast home and has not been heard from since then, deputies said.

Garza is described as a Hispanic man with long black hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds and having tattoos covering his arms and legs.

Deputies said he may be in the Orlando area.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 386-313-4911.

