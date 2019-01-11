Deputies: Man raped girl from age 5 to age 16 in 4 Florida counties

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man accused of sexually assaulting a girl from the time she was 5 to age 16 is facing felony charges in four Florida counties, deputies said.

Michael King, who is in the U.S. from England illegally and currently under an immigration hold, has pending felony charges in Duval, Alachua, Flagler and Orange counties for capital felonies.

Jacksonville special victims investigators uncovered evidence that the alleged sexual battery occurred in multiple counties in Florida, and contacted Flagler detectives in May 2018 about King.

The victim indicated the sexual battery incidents in Flagler County occurred between 2009 and 2012 when she was 7 to 10 years of age.

On Thursday, a Flagler County judge found probable cause to issue warrants charging that between Feb. 19, 2009, and Feb. 21, 2012, King, now 39, committed lewd or lascivious molestation and sexually battered a victim younger than 12.

King was served with the Flagler County warrant on Friday at the Duval County Jail and is being held on a $1.5 million bond.

“Not only has this violent offender spent the past decade preying on an innocent child, but he is also in this country illegally,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “I hope there is a special place in hell for people like him as anything less is too lenient. He is a threat to any child, and I hope he spends the rest of his life in prison. Our children are the future of this country and they deserve a loving and safe childhood. This dirtbag took that away from our victim.”

Additional charges are pending as this investigation continues, deputies said.

