Deputies rescue 2 women, service dog after SUV goes into water

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Two deputies rescued two women and a service dog Friday after an SUV went into a body of water in Palm Coast, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said it received a call just after 4:30 p.m. from a woman who said she had just accidentally driven herself and her blind mother into the lake at Waterfront Park. The caller said she was unable to open the SUV's doors and that water was beginning to fill up the vehicle.

Deputy Collins and Deputy Meyers responded to the scene, entered the water and were able to open the driver's side door to get the driver, her mother and their service dog to safety.

Once safely on dry land, according to the Sheriff's Office, the driver told deputies that, in the heavy rain, she had attempted to turn onto Colbert Lane, but misjudged the turn and instead drove straight into the water.

“This story could have had a very different ending,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in a news release. “I am extremely proud of Deputy Meyers and Deputy Collins for their quick response to the scene and how they went into the water without hesitation. Driving in the rain can be very dangerous, if at any time you are driving and you feel like the conditions are too hazardous we encourage drivers to pull over at a safe location and wait for the weather to pass.”

The women in the vehicle were reported uninjured, and vehicle will be towed and released back to the owner, deputies said.

The water rescue was captured on body camera footage.

