Doctor accused of being 'inappropriate' with patients, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating claims made against a Palm Coast urgent care physician.

The claims accuse Dr. Florence R. Fruehan of being inappropriate with patients, according to deputies.

The Sheriff's Office said Friday it is partnering with the Florida Department of Health, which has imposed an emergency restriction order against Fruehan as a result of the investigation.

Authorities said the restriction order will prevent Fruehan from treating and/or interacting with female patients without the accompaniment of a health care professional who is currently in possession of a clear and active license with the state Department of Health.

“This is a nightmare for any patient and the allegations are very serious,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the allegations against Dr. Fruehan.”

Deputies said Fruehan was charged with sexual battery in 2006 when a patient alleged that he had examined her inappropriately, but the charges were ultimately dropped.

The Sheriff's Office asks anyone who was a patient of Fruehan and feels that they had an inappropriate experience to file a formal complaint by calling 386-313-4911.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.